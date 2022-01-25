Theresa May responds to constituents over Downing Street party 'disappointment and indignation'

MP Theresa May has told constituents ‘full accountability should follow’ if a report into alleged lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street finds evidence of deliberate wrongdoing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised to the nation earlier this month after details emerged of a social gathering organised in the Number 10 garden during the first lockdown.

Mr Johnson has since faced fresh claims that staff met inside Downing Street to mark his birthday in June 2020 while rules restricting indoor gatherings were still in place.

Last week, Mrs May responded to constituents who had written to her raising their concerns about the revelations.

In a letter – sent before this week's latest allegations – former Prime Minister Mrs May said she was ‘angry’ to hear reports that those in Downing Street had not followed coronavirus rules.

She said: “I have said previously that it is vital that those who set the rules, follow the rules. Nobody is above the law.

“This is important for ensuring the necessary degree of trust between the public and government.



“Like so many, I was angry to hear stories of those in Number 10, who are responsible for setting the coronavirus rules, not properly following the rules.”

An inquiry into the allegations is currently being carried out by civil servant Sue Gray and the findings are expected to be presented to the House of Commons.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick also confirmed today that the force is investigating a number of events which took place at Downing Street and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mrs May said: “Sue Gray is still investigating these matters and is due to publish her report in the coming days.

“When the report’s findings are published if there is evidence of deliberate or premeditated wrongdoing, I expect full accountability to follow.



“All those working at the heart of Government should conduct themselves with the highest of standards which befits the work they do, and this applies as much to those working in Number 10 as to other parts of government.”

She added: “I absolutely understand the disappointment and indignation that constituents have shared with me.



“My thoughts, in particular, are with constituents who have lost loved ones throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“But I am also concerned for those whose lives and livelihoods were damaged by the impact of the measures introduced by the government, for example in terms of their mental health or loss of business.”

Mrs May's office said today that it did not wish to comment further on the scandal at this stage.