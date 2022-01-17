Maidenhead's Bardo Lounge set to open later this week

A new restaurant is set to open its doors at a Maidenhead regeneration scheme later this week.

Loungers UK's long-awaited Bardo Lounge eatery will open on Wednesday in High Street.

The Bristol-based restaurant chain also runs the popular Cosy Club franchise across the UK.

Opening hours for Maidenhead's newest eatery will be Sunday-Wednesday 9am-11pm and Thursday-Saturday 9am-midnight.

The Loungers menu - which can be read here - includes gluten free, vegan and children's options and features tapas, burgers, salads and sandwiches.

A range of puddings and cakes will also be on offer for those with a sweet tooth, while the restaurant will also be open for brunch.

In addition there will be days during the week offering certain deals on items, such as 'Tapas Tuesday'.

The dining spot forms part of the final phase of Shanly’s waterside development Waterside Quarter, which includes more than 250 new homes in the town centre.

It is the first major regeneration project in Maidenhead to take shape, with the building work on The Landing at an early stage and work yet to start on the Nicholsons Centre redevelopment.

The addition of Bardo Lounge follows the opening of Coppa Club, on the ground floor of The Picturehouse, artisan cafe Bakedd, while Mediterranean deli-restaurant Sauce and Flour is hoped to open early next month.