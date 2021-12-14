SPONSORED: Festive family fun with Kipper’s Snowy Day at Norden Farm

There’s still time to catch festive family show Kipper’s Snowy Day in Maidenhead this Christmas. See Kipper the Dog and friends on stage at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, with performances until Thursday 30 December. Shows are twice a day and tickets are £14.50, £12.50 under 16s, £50 Family & Friends (4 people). Suitable for ages 3+ years.

Kipper’s Snowy Day is adapted from the award winning children’s books by Mick Inkpen. Join this magical world of puppets and mischief, filled with original songs and music. This warm-hearted Christmas show is perfect for children and their families.

It's snowing! And Kipper is very excited. Kipper and his friend Tiger go on an adventure in the snow – but can they find their way home?

Kipper’s Snowy Day was originally performed in 2014, when it was created by Norden Farm and theatre company Slot Machine. Slot Machine are three Co-Artistic Directors Nick Tigg, Fiona Creese and Nicola Blackwell. They have been making work together for over 20 years. Previous Norden Farm and Slot Machine co-productions include the Christmas shows One Snowy Night and Miki.

The show includes catchy original songs such as Big Hill and Very Positive About Snow - that’ll have you singing along in no time thanks to Slot Machine’s trademark humour and observations.

Make the most of your visit by stopping off at Norden Farm’s Gallery to explore an exhibition of work by Kipper author and illustrator Mick Inkpen. The exhibition also features the festive artwork entered into their Kipper's Snowy Day art competition. Entry is free.

And don’t forget to snap a picture in the Kipper photobooth in the foyer!

The Altwood Road venue has free, on-site parking and a Café Bar serving lunch, drinks and snacks – Family Meal Deals are also available at the same time as booking your tickets.

The perfect place to enjoy a family trip to the theatre this festive season!

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or online at https://norden.farm/events/kipper-s-snowy-day-28.