Public notices: Order for widespread road closures across Maidenhead

12:04PM, Friday 03 December 2021
An order granting National Highways the power to introduce widespread overnight closures around Maidenhead is among this week’s public notices.
National Highways is planning to submit an order which could pave the way for widespread road closures around Maidenhead next year for maintenance works.
The order will allow the Government-owned company to carry out works including tunnel maintenance, drainage, lighting, inspections and surveys and road sweeping.
The order will authorise the overnight closure of the following roads:
No specific date has been set for the overnight closures but the traffic order is due to come into force on January 2 and will run until December 24.
Traffic
Dean Lane in Cookham will be shut between its junction with Startins Lane and Jobs Lane on Monday, December 6.
The closure will be in place from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
The road is being partially shut to allow Openreach contractors to carry out essential equipment tests.
A diversion route will be in place via Hills Lane, Spring Lane, Choke Lane, Winter Hill Road, Hockett Lane and Grubwood Lane.
Winter Hill will also be shut between its junction with Jobs Lane and Dean Lane on Tuesday, December 7 to allow Openreach contractors to carry out essential works.
The stretch of road will be closed from 8am to 4pm.
Halls Lane in Waltham St Lawrence will be shut for its entire length from Monday, December 6 to Friday, December 10.
The closure will be in place each day from midnight to 11pm so the replacement of existing drainage works can take place.
A diversion route will be available via the B3024 Broadmoor Road and The Street.
Click here to see this week's public notices in the Advertiser.
