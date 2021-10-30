Man, 22, jailed for role in £98,600 drugs bust in Maidenhead

A drug dealer has been jailed for almost five years after police discovered a haul worth £98,600 at an address in Maidenhead.

Police swooped on a property in Woodlands Park on June 14 and discovered a stash of drugs including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and herbal cannabis.

Officers also found a vulnerable man whose property had been ‘cuckooed’ so that his home could be used as a base to sell drugs from.

A few days later, police arrested Mohammed Asif, of Sheraton Drive, High Wycombe, as he was attempting to board a plane out of the country.

The 22-year-old appeared for sentencing at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, which included cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.

He also admitted one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Asif was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison.

Investigating officer, PC Gav Ward, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Thames Valley Police does not tolerate drug dealing and the exploitation of vulnerable people in our communities. This case exhibited all the signs of an organised County Drug Line (CDL) operation and I am pleased we have closed their operation down.

Supervising officer, Detective Sergeant Ryan Powell added: “I hope this case shows as an example that we will pursue offenders and bring them to justice. Asif will now spend time in prison and cannot continue to deal drugs on our streets.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, Thames Valley Police will continue to work to reduce the impact that drugs have on our communities. Please do contact us if you have any concerns about CDL activity in your neighbourhood.

“You can report these concerns online or by calling 101, or for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”