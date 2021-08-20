Burchetts Green pub makes prestigious list of best restaurants

A Burchetts Green pub has made a prestigious national list showcasing the best restaurants from across the country.

Family-run The Crown at Burchetts Green has finished 68th in a top 100 list of places to eat, compiled by Estrella Damm in its National Restaurant Awards.

Eateries are voted for by an elite academy of chefs, restaurateurs and food writers nationwide.

The Burchetts Green Road pub is described as 'kooky' by the judges, with head chef Simon Bonwick cited as an 'idiosyncratic chef' who works unaided in the kitchen, producing classical dishes 'with personality and flavour'.

"Dad Simon Bonwick works unaided in the kitchen and nine of his family members – yes, nine, you read that right – work front of house," the entry reads.

"His food is French leaning and based on a mix of high quality French and UK-sourced produce. In his own words he is a soloist – one of a handful of chefs in the UK to cook completely unaided (he even does the washing up)."

Also making the list is Marlow's The Hand and Flowers (below), owned by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, which finished 79th.

The West Street eatery is hailed as the first pub in the UK to win two Michelin stars, with judges adding that 'while it is very much a pub in some respects', it is 'more finessed fine dining than a pint and a bag of pork scratchings'.

"Chef-patron Tom Kerridge’s cooking is hearty and wholesome with big hitting flavours and artery clogging combinations (in a good way)," its entry adds.

"Kerridge is a man who wears his passion for cooking on his sleeve and at The Hand & Flowers he takes gutsy pub-style dishes and gives them just enough refinement to make them feel fresh and exciting, without making them fussy. This is food for the soul."