Maidenhead school children taught crucial first aid lessons

Pupils at a Maidenhead primary school were taught life-saving skills at a free workshop, better equipping them to deal with injuries and emergencies.

Wessex Primary School in St Adrian's Close was selected, through nominations by the community, to receive the free first aid workshop.

The workshop taught children key life skills, ranging from what happens to their bodies if they are hurt, and how they would be treated by an adult, as well as understanding basic first aid knowledge required for an emergency.

The event was run courtesy of Mini First Aid, and Simon Woodbridge, head teacher at Wessex Primary School, said that the session increased youngsters' confidence and skills.

“We are thrilled to have been offered this opportunity and so thankful to the parent that put our school forward for a nomination," he said.

"The session was so carefully thought out, insightful and informative and it was great for the children to engage in an experience like this outside of their usual classroom activities.

“It was lovely to see the children’s confidence and skills building throughout the session and it has left them with a great sense of independence and reassurance that they know how to act in a first aid emergency.”

Children were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks, bleeding, how to carry out CPR and how to deal with choking.

At the end of the workshops they were also awarded a certificate and booklet to take home.

Chloe Hill who runs the Mini First Aid classes in the Thames Valley, added: “It was great spending time with the children and teachers at Wessex Primary School.

"As first aid is such a vital life lesson, it’s always such a rewarding experience being able to share your knowledge with children of a young age, providing them with skills that they not only use throughout their childhood, but later in life too.”