Public notices: More flats planned at former Post Office site

A planning application has been submitted for flats to the rear of the old post office in Maidenhead town centre.

Sorbon Estates, part of the Shanly Group, is looking to create four homes on the rear part of the site at 110-114, Maidenhead High Street.

The property developer has applied for a change of use from offices to residential.

If approved, the development will not include any parking for future residents due to the ‘sustainable location’ of the site.

A separate change of use application has also been submitted to the local authority to create one more flat on the site.

The post office site, covering 106-114 High Street, is the subject of a larger outline application from Sorbon Estates, with plans submitted in late December to build a 13-storey building comprising 108 apartments facing West Street.

Two commercial units fronting High Street and an undercroft car park form part of this application, which is still awaiting a decision.

Traffic

Part of Cordwallis Road will be shut this weekend so sewer cleaning works can take place.

The Royal Borough said the road will be closed between its junctions with Australia Avenue and Clivemont Road on Sunday, July 25.

Cars will be stopped from driving through between 9.30am and 5pm.

A diversion route will be in place.

Dean Lane will be partially shut for five days so a new sewer connection can be installed next week.

Vehicles will be stopped from travelling along the stretch of road in Cookham Dean between the boundaries of a property known as Mickelham Cottage for five days.

The traffic order is set to be in place from 12.01am on Monday, July 26 to 8pm on Friday, July 30.

An alternative route will be available via Dean Lane, Hills Lane, Church Road, Bigfrith Lane, Hockett Lane, Grubwood Lane and Dean Lane.

Licensing

Ascot United Football Club has asked the council to extend its licensing hours for the sale of alcohol and food at its ground.

The Combined Counties Premier Division side is seeking permission to sell alcohol from 11am to 1.30am Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 12.30am on Sundays.

The club also wants to be able to host live music from 11am to 12.30am Monday to Thursday, 11am to 1.30am on Saturdays and 12pm to 11.30pm on Sundays.

Those wishing to make representations have until Monday, August 9 to respond.

Click here to see this week's public notices.