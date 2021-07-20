'Tree of friendship' planted in Burchetts Green for faith group's 40th anniversary

A 'tree of friendship' was planted at a Burchetts Green college last week to commemorate the 40th anniversary of a community group working in the Royal Borough.

The Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) marked the milestone with the planting of the tree at the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) in Hall Place.

The event was attended by a range of community and political figures, including the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Graham Barker, and Windsor and Maidenhead council mayor and mayoress Councillor John Story and Barbara Story.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May was also at BCA for the occasion (below).

All three congratulated WAMCF via speeches on its aim of building and strengthening friendships across a range of faiths and cultures.

WAMCF, a registered charity, was launched in 1981 and works to create bonds between different faiths in the Royal Borough.

Cllr Story said: "WAMCF has made an enormous contribution to the harmony and goodwill we have in the Royal Borough."

Also in attendance were three of the organisation's founders - Peter Hudson, Rabbi Jonathan Romain and Karnail Pannu, as well as about a dozen WAMCF members.

The 'Tree of Friendship' planted was a Malus 'Golden Hornet', a small crab apple tree that will grow to a height of 8-12 metres in 20 to 50 years.

The Mayor added: "I'm not sure how many of us will be around to see the tree fully mature. But I think it will be a great testament to all that WAMCF has, and will achieve, in the future."

Karnail Pannu (below), who has been chair of WAMCF for the past 40 years, added: "BCA have been brilliant with their organisation and hospitality for this event.

"It fills me with delight thinking of their students meeting to socialise under the tree in generations to come."

Visit www.wamcf.org for more information.