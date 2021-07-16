Maidenhead school breaks world record for most people playing rounders

A Maidenhead secondary school hopes to have broken a world record for the most people playing a game of rounders.

On Friday, Cox Green School hosted 148 staff and students for a five-hour game of rounders, which beat the previous record holders by 30.

The event was adjudicated by a number of official witnesses as well as Rachael Lomas, engagement manager for Rounders England.

The match was filmed and has since been sent to the Guinness World Record representatives for them to assess and pass their final approval.

The Highfield Road School hopes that official confirmation of their record will be with them by September.

At the end of the event, the school was presented with a trophy from Rounders England and all participants went home with a goody bag.

Organised by Matt Gullick, director of PE and Sport at the school, and Tony Critchley, PE Technician, the world record game was devised to celebrate the launch of the Cox Green Sports Committee.

The committee are are working hard to bring awareness of its anti-racism campaign 'Unity', as well as 'This Girl Can', which aims to increase the profile of females in sport.

Headteacher Cathrin Thomas formally opened the event by cutting the ribbon to the pitch, and said: “The whole day was magnificent. The teams were led by the PE department in a rousing dance performance to Jerusalema to start off the proceedings and Mr Gullick’s commentary on the microphone added to the carnival atmosphere.

"It really was something special to be involved with and I am so proud of our amazing students and staff.”

Mr Gullick added: “I wanted to organise a big event to celebrate our two initiatives which both represent inclusivity.

"I set up 'Unity' to bring awareness within our multi-cultural community - it is all about educating yourself, appreciation of others and celebrating everyone which absolutely typifies what we have achieved with this event.

"We want every student to have a sense of belonging and community, and I am so proud of what we have achieved.”