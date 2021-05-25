Maidenhead experiences wettest May since 2007

Maidenhead has endured its wettest May for 14 years as the UK battles through a period of sustained bad weather.

Rainfall up to 8:30am yesterday (Monday) amounted to 75.3mm at Boyn Hill - 26mm above the amount we would normally expect to fall here during the whole of May.

Only one day so far this month, the 11th, has failed to register any measurable rainfall – with three days having hail and two producing a rumble or two of thunder.

The figures have been compiled by meteorological expert Roger Brugge, based at the University of Reading.

Mr Brugge said: "After a dry April when winds from the north-east prevailed for much of the month, May has seen persistent airflow from the south-west as the British Isles has come under the influence of Atlantic depressions again."

This makes this month the wettest May since 2007 when 97mm fell at Boyn Hill during the entire month.

But for growers, the recent wet weather has possibly been beneficial as only 38.7mm was recorded in total throughout March and April this year, according to Mr Brugge.

And from May 2 to June 2 last year, during the COVID lockdown, just 0.6mm fell in 32 days at Boyn Hill.

The wettest May months locally since 1859 have been those of 1979 (when 131mm fell at Hurley), 1967 (115mm fell at Hurley with 111mm at Maidenhead Water Works) and 1932 (139.7mm fell at New Hall in Bath Road).

The year 1979 was also the wettest spring (March to May) in Maidenhead since before 1859, as more than 300mm of rain fell.

Temperatures in Maidenhead are expected to rise as June approaches, with the potential for them to exceed 20 Degrees Celsius next week.