Plans submitted to refurbish 'outdated' Star House in Maidenhead

A planning application has been submitted to refurbish a ‘tired and outdated’ office building in the heart of Maidenhead town centre.

Legal & General want to comprehensively renovate Star House, in Grenfell Road, to create a more ‘attractive and sustainable’ office complex.

Proposals for the four-storey building near Maidenhead Railway Station include the introduction of new glazing and three rooftop pavilions and terraces.

A two-storey extension is planned on the south side of the building to create a new entrance and lobby with the applicant also eyeing a new public café in King Street.

Legal and General said it wants to build more than 5,000 sq ft of rooftop solar panels and hopes to achieve a 39 per cent reduction in the building’s carbon emissions through its planned energy efficient changes.

A CGI showing how the inside of the refurbished Star House could look

A further 18 electric car charging points are proposed as well as space for 153 bikes to encourage sustainable travel.

Simon Wilkes, head of development for Legal & General Real Assets said: “Star House was built in the early 2000s and is now tired, outdated and gives a poor first impression of Maidenhead.

“It commands a unique and increasingly important location in the town centre and should be fulfilling its sustainability and social value potential, particularly with Crossrail’s imminent arrival.

“Our proposals to modernise the building through a comprehensive, sustainable refurbishment will minimise the impact on the environment, reconnect it with its surroundings and bring more high-quality employment floorspace and jobs to Maidenhead, while also making a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the local area.”

In November telecommunications firm Three UK announced its plans to leave Star House when its rental agreement expired this year.

A planning decision is expected in July with work set to begin later this year if the overhaul is approved.