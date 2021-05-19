Theresa May backs calls for public notices to stay in local newspapers

10:56AM, Wednesday 19 May 2021
Former Prime Minister Theresa May has backed the News Media Association’s (NMA) calls for public notices to remain a requirement in local newspapers.
The Government’s proposed Planning Bill is seeking to overhaul and digitise the UK’s planning system.
The reforms claim the system needs to be modernised and residents should not have to rely on ‘planning notices attached to lampposts, printed in newspapers or posted in libraries’.
But the NMA is urging the Government to keep the requirement for local authorities to print public notices about upcoming developments in local newspapers.
Maidenhead MP Theresa May told the Advertiser she agreed it was important the public are made aware of developments which can affect them.
She said: “I have in the past raised this as an issue and I think it’s important.
“I know the Advertiser has changed the way it presents some of these local issues so it’s more obvious for people what the issues are and people can see them more easily which is a good thing.
“In terms of notifications I think it’s important the requirement continues for public notices to be put in local newspapers.”
Baylis Media, owners of the Maidenhead Advertiser and Slough and Windsor Express, is currently publishing weekly stories in print and online to highlight to our readers the upcoming developments which feature in our public notices section.
Pursuer
12:49, 19 May 2021
Quite right, Mrs May, there is far too much virtually undisciplined development already in this area. Maidenhead town centre is so full of monstrous blocks of flats that that the town has about as much soul as the former East Berlin and this is, as always, approved by RBWM, but then there are several other instances of build first and ask afterwards- followed by 'offender's ignoring Refusal notices and no enforcement occurs..
