    • Maidenhead ODEON Luxe to reopen on May 17

    Maidenhead's ODEON Luxe will be reopening on May 17th subject to the Government's easing of restrictions. 

    The cinema chain announced today it would be reopening 120 of it's UK and Ireland branches in just under two weeks time.

    A statement on Twitter said: "The joy of cinema is back! We're thrilled to be opening our big screens across the UK from 17th May with tickets on sale soon."

    There will be a small number of new film releases fans will be able to view this year, including Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway, Fast and Furious 9, Marvel's Black Widow, Top Gun: Maverick and the highly anticipated new James Blond: No Time to Die.

    A statement added: "In addition to these new blockbusters, and recent releases, we will also be screening a huge selection of modern and classic titles across different themes, including indie, feel good and Diverse cinema.

    "We cannot wait to immerse ourselves back in the community, providing a much-loved pastime, an entertaining experience and a chance to unplug from reality."

    ODEON has worked with the UK Cinema Association and the Government to introduce new safety measures on each side, which include: 

    • Limiting the number of seats for sale for each film and guaranteeing unoccupied seats between parties to meet social distancing requirements 
    • Offering pre-packaged food and drink with contactless payments
    • No longer accepting cash
    • More frequent cleaning with extra controls in toilet facilities 
    • Offering sanitising gels 
    • ODEON staff will have PPE
    • People will be asked to wear a face covering when they visit in line with Government guidelines. This can be removed when eating and drinking

