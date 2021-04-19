Petition objects to hundreds of new flats at old Magnet site

A petition has been launched against plans to build hundreds of apartments on the site of the old Magnet Leisure Centre.

Plans were put forward by developer Countryside last month to demolish the old centre in Holmanleaze and turn the area into five buildings, creating more than 400 flats.

The application has not yet gone to the Windsor and Maidenhead council's planning committee, but a Maidenhead Town Forum meeting on March 31 learned that a planning application would be heard 'some time in May'.

Ahead of the plans being debated by councillors sitting on the planning panel, a petition has been created encouraging the council object to the proposals.

At the time of writing, it had garnered 637 signatures.

Creator Sajid Khan said that the petition has been devised because the development does not fit the 'character of the area', and the 'proximity to the road and height of buildings negatively impacts residents and community groups in Holmanleaze'.

Opposers who have signed the petition also feel that the addition of more vehicle access points will 'negatively impact on traffic in the area and these small roads'.

The removal of the overhead footbridge from Hines Meadow car park to St Cloud Way will 'reduce access to town centre and local parking', the petition creator adds.

To view the petition, which has a sign-up deadline of Friday, May 7, click here.

For more information on the planning application, visit the Windsor and Maidenhead council's planning portal and search for reference 21/00502/FULL

Countryside has been contacted for comment.