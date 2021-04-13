Maidenhead council 'disappointed' after park fountain filled with bubble bath

A water fountain in Maidenhead’s Kidwell’s Park has been vandalised after a bottle of bubble bath was emptied into it.

The pond came close to overflowing, with the Radox ‘Muscle Soak’ bottle discarded nearby along with some soft drinks.

According to Windsor and Maidenhead council, it is not home to any wildlife and has no vegetation and will be cleared today (Tuesday).

The fountain was filled with Radox bubble bath

A Royal Borough spokesman said: “It will take several hours to remove the bubbles from the water, either by emptying and refilling the pond or by flushing it through,”

“It is very disappointing that someone has chosen to vandalise one of the borough’s open spaces.”