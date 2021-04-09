Duke of Edinburgh passes away at Windsor Castle aged 99

12:09PM, Friday 09 April 2021
The death of Prince Philip has been announced by Buckingham Palace.
The 99-year-old passed away at Windsor Castle this morning, a statement from the Royal Household confirmed.
The announcement said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
"Further announcements will be made in due course.
"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021
His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A walker has hit out at Eton College’s ‘extreme’ decision to close Dorney Lake to the public until further notice.
A woman has died on the tracks near Burnham Railway Station, transport police have confirmed.