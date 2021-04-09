SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 09
12 °C
Sat, 10
7 °C
Sun, 11
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Duke of Edinburgh passes away at Windsor Castle aged 99

    Prince Philip thanks key workers in rare public statement

    The death of Prince Philip has been announced by Buckingham Palace. 

    The 99-year-old passed away at Windsor Castle this morning, a statement from the Royal Household confirmed.

    The announcement said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

    "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

    "Further announcements will be made in due course. 

    "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."  

    We have looked back at The Duke's lifetime of service here.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved