Smokeys nightclub offered space in Nicholsons development

Developers in charge of the Nicholsons Centre redevelopment have offered space within the scheme to a Maidenhead nightclub.

A Maidenhead Town Forum meeting yesterday (Wednesday) heard from Barbara Richardson, the managing director of the RBWM Property Company, which is helping to carry out a number of regeneration programmes in the town.

Ms Richardson was asked by Councillor Gurch Singh (Lib Dem, St Mary's) whether the Smokeys nightclub, in Nicholson Lane, had been saved from closure after fears that it would have to shut for good once the Nicholsons work gets underway.

Plans have been approved to redevelop the Nicholsons but Smokey's was due to pay the price as no suitable home was thought to have been found for it.

But this week's meeting learned that it has been offered a space within the ground floor of the proposed new multi-storey car park in Broadway.

The developer - Denhead S.A.R.L - has offered to cover the capital cost of fitting out the new club.

However, an agreement is yet to be reached regarding whether the club is able to house a smoking area, with the possibility of a 'winter garden' being floated by the council, in conversation with the licensing authority.

Another outstanding agreement relates to how the space actually looks.

"We are working our way through those at the moment," Ms Richardson said. "Everything else, we seemed to have ticked the boxes."

Writing on Facebook on Monday, Smokeys said that it would be fighting the potential use of compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) in court, after powers were agreed by councillors for developers to use them if necessary.

A CPO forces homeowners to sell up if their property obstructs a regeneration project.

Also discussed at the meeting were the various regeneration schemes across Maidenhead. Read more on this here.