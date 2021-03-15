Maidenhead children's hospice appeals for 'legacy' donations

A Maidenhead children’s hospice has asked its supporters to leave ‘legacy’ donations to the charity in their wills to ensure it can carry on helping children for years to come.

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, based in Snowball Hill, has launched its Gift in Wills appeal to mark its 14th anniversary in the hope that its supporters become part of the charity’s legacy.

Having joined up with online will expert Beyond, the charity is giving supporters the chance to write their will for free to encourage them to leave a donation and help ensure the charity will carry on supporting children for another 14 years.

Today, the charity supports 130 children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, as well as their families.

Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of Alexander Devine, said: “This month is a special one for our charity. It is special because it marks the foundation of my son Alexander’s incredible legacy.

“It was 14 years ago, a year after Alexander had died, that we started on our journey to create a much-needed children’s hospice service for Berkshire.

"Sustaining and building on his legacy is something we can’t do on our own. We rely nearly entirely on the generosity of others to make sure we can continue to provide lifeline care to those that need it.

"We hope that people will consider this extraordinary way of giving. Something that won’t cost them anything now, but has the power to change lives in the future. Big or small, it is what these gifts achieve together that makes them so incredible.”

For more information about the free wills campaign and to download Alexander Devine’s ‘Gift in Wills guide’, visit www.alexanderdevine.org/wills or contact the fundraising team by emailing fundraising@alexanderdevine.org.