'Huge step forward' for town regeneration as crucial part of waterways restored

The York Stream on Maidenhead Waterways underwent important work on Friday – turning the ‘barren, unstable little stream’ into an ‘attractive’ continuous section.

A new water basin was filled on the Chapel Arches (North) development last week, joining up the stream.

For 18 months, developer Shanly Homes has been completing development work, with water flow being carried through the site via a large black pipe.

The basin was cleared out and filled with water, now reaching about 1.3m deep. It can now be travelled all the way through from the new weir to Chapel Arches by wildlife and small boats.

Maidenhead Waterways member Nicola Stingelin was the first canoeist to paddle through into the new water basin, moments after it was filled.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the trustees for Friends of Maidenhead Waterways, said this was ‘a huge step forward’ for the waterways and town regeneration.

The newly filled basin replaces a ‘barren, overgrown, unstable little stream, where wildlife couldn’t prosper.’

“Now we have a continuous waterway, the wildlife, the dish, and waterfowl can travel right the way through,” he said.

“Suddenly it looks like it will be quite attractive,” said Richard.

The Friends of Maidenhead Waterways has put together a video to compare what this section of the waterways used to look like, compared to now: