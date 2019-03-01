Final chapter of Chapel Arches scheme unveiled

The final chapter of the regeneration scheme at Chapel Arches in Maidenhead has been unveiled.

Developer Shanly Homes has revealed Waterside Quarter, a ‘vibrant new riverside destination’ comprising 182 homes, situated on the regenerated town waterways.

Located off Crown Lane, the collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, all with allocated parking, are due for completion from 2021.

Once complete, the entire development will span just over three acres and provide 259 new homes, and more than 30,000 square foot of shops, restaurants, cafes and offices.

Shelley West, sales director at Shanly Homes, said: “We are very excited about the launch of the third chapter of the Chapel Arches development later this year.

“As Maidenhead gears up to welcome Crossrail in 2020, we hope that the large-scale regeneration will help to energise the community and bring a new lease of life.”

“Chapel Arches is set to become the centre of the action in Maidenhead, providing a host of culture, food and entertainment for all.”

