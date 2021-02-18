SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 18
10 °C
Fri, 19
11 °C
Sat, 20
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters spend hours tackling lorry fire on A404

    Firefighters spend hours tackling lorry fire on A404

    Credit: @TVPRoadsPolicing

    Firefighters spent more than three hours this morning tackling a lorry fire on the A404.

    Crews from Maidenhead, High Wycombe and Beaconsfield were called to the scene on the southbound carriageway, near Burchetts Green Roundabout, at about 2am.

    A lorry trailer carrying nitrous oxide cannisters, beer kegs and cleaning fluids had caught fire with the goods ‘bubbling away’ under the severe heat.

    Crews had to fight the blaze defensively at first due to the threat of the goods inside but managed put the flames out with help from a water bowser supplied from Bracknell.

    The lorry driver managed to unclip his cab from the trailer and avoided injury.

    Thames Valley Police said the northbound carriageway of the A404 has now reopened but the southbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for most of the day for resurfacing works. 

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved