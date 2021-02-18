Firefighters spend hours tackling lorry fire on A404

09:07AM, Thursday 18 February 2021
Credit: @TVPRoadsPolicing
Firefighters spent more than three hours this morning tackling a lorry fire on the A404.
Crews from Maidenhead, High Wycombe and Beaconsfield were called to the scene on the southbound carriageway, near Burchetts Green Roundabout, at about 2am.
A lorry trailer carrying nitrous oxide cannisters, beer kegs and cleaning fluids had caught fire with the goods ‘bubbling away’ under the severe heat.
⚠️ Large lorry fire on the #A404 at #Maidenhead. Road closure in both directions are in place between the Thicket Roundabout and the Bisham Roundabout. Diversion routes are in place. The southbound carriageway will remain closed for most of the day for resurfacing ⚠️#P0735 pic.twitter.com/4surdVN8gi— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) February 18, 2021
Crews had to fight the blaze defensively at first due to the threat of the goods inside but managed put the flames out with help from a water bowser supplied from Bracknell.
The lorry driver managed to unclip his cab from the trailer and avoided injury.
Thames Valley Police said the northbound carriageway of the A404 has now reopened but the southbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for most of the day for resurfacing works.
⚠️ #A404 #Maidenhead Update ⚠️ @RBFRSofficial have put out the lorry fire The northbound carriageway is fully open. The southbound carriageway will remain closed for most of the day for the recovery of the trailer / clean up / carriageway resurfacing. #P0735 pic.twitter.com/e8bdNtGTPq— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) February 18, 2021
