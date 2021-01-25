COVID-19 walk-in test centre opens in Maidenhead

A walk-in coronavirus testing centre has opened in central Maidenhead.

On Friday, a testing centre was set up in the car park of the old Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze as part of the Government’s efforts to make tests more accessible.

The site is for people with COVID-19 symptoms only – those suffering with a high temperature, a new continuous cough or change to sense of smell and taste.

Anyone with symptoms can book an appointment at the site by calling 119 or clicking here. New appointments will be made available every day.

Those being tested must follow public health measures by social distancing, not travelling to the site by taxi or public transport and wearing a face covering on their journey and at the facility.

Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them trace their contacts.

Health Minister, Lord Bethell said: “To respond to the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracing system from scratch.

“We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“New walk-in sites like this one makes it even easier to get a test no matter where you live.

“If you have symptoms of coronavirus, I urge you to book a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace if you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.”