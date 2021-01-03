Two Maidenhead schools will not reopen doors for most pupils this week

Two Maidenhead schools will not reopen their doors as planned for the majority of pupils this week.

An email sent to parents at Courthouse Junior School, seen by the Advertiser, said a decision has been made to only reopen the school for some children when the spring term starts on Tuesday 'for the safety of staff, children and the community'.

It added that Alwyn Infant School, which shares a PTA with Courthouse, had taken the same decision.

Children will instead be taught remotely, the letter said.

Some pupils, including children of key workers, those with a social worker and those with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) will still attend school.

In the letter, Nick Hart, headteacher of Courthouse School, said: "The escalating virulence and number of cases of COVID-19 has created substantial anxiety in the community and indeed across the country about doing so [reopening]."

He added: "It is difficult for me to say how long these arrangements will be in place for."

The letter said: "We learned a lot about remote learning during the first lockdown and we have prepared this term to keep improving it if the time came to do so again.

"We understand the challenges from a parental perspective and hope that you understand that this decision was not taken lightly."

UPDATE, 7pm: Wessex Primary School in Cox Green has announced an emergency inset day tomorrow to gather information and make a decision on how to manage the school over the next few weeks.

In a letter, headteacher Simon Woodbridge said: "Ongoing information both from teacher unions and the government has caused a lot of worry for staff and I know lots of our families."

He added:"I apologise to all our families but I feel it is important we do this in order to ensure Wessex is as safe as possible for all its children, staff and families."