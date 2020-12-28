Jubilee River in action as River Thames levels rise

A flood defence has been operated on the River Thames as water levels rise in the Royal Borough area.

The Environment Agency (EA) says that the Jubilee River flood defence has been operated, adding it has made 'two gate movements'.

It comes after rain swept across the Royal Borough, which was issued with a yellow weather warning for today (Monday).

The EA reassures that it is not expecting property flooding in the Maidenhead area at this time.

"These rises in river levels are what we would expect to see following the high levels of rainfall received across the catchment in recent days," it added.

"We have made two gate movements. We are monitoring the situation closely and may make a further gate movement later today.

"As you may be aware, we have been carrying out emergency repair works to the weir which have reached a stage where we can now safely operate the Jubilee River.

"The amount of flow we pass down the Jubilee River will be determined by the level of flood risk to people and property and the safety of the weir and railway viaduct."

The EA is 'operating around the clock' to monitor rainfall and river levels, the agency says, with community information officers out in affected areas, including Maidenhead.

