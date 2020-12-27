SITE INDEX

    • Snow possible in Royal Borough, Slough and Bucks

    Yellow weather warning issued with snow possible

    The South east has been warned of rain turning to snow as a yellow weather warning is issued by the Met Office for tomorrow (Monday).

    The warning is in place between midnight and 6pm tomorrow, and is in response to heavy rain sweeping towards the south of the UK.

    The Met Office says there is the potential for this rain to turn to snow, which could cause disruption to travel.

    Widespread ice could also be a problem, it added, especially where treatment has been washed off road surfaces.

    The Royal Borough, Slough and Buckinghamshire is all included within the alert area. 

    Click here for more on the weather warning. 

