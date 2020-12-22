Desborough Theatre in the town hall becomes COVID-19 vaccination site

The Desborough Theatre at the town hall is now being used for vaccinations for COVID-19.

Last week, four vaccination services led by GPs, practice nurses and community pharmacists began operating across East Berkshire.

This includes one vaccination site in Maidenhead and one in Windsor.

These vaccination services will be reaching patients who are 80 years of age and above.

Residents will be contacted directly by their GP surgery with an invitation for their vaccination. All those vaccinated will need a booster jab after 21 days.