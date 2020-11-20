Deck the Borough with Christmas lights to win £250

The Christmas lights for Ascot, Eton, Maidenhead and Windsor will be lit up this coming weekend (November 21-22).

The usual switch-on events cannot take place this year because of COVID-19, so instead, the Royal Borough has asked residents to join in by putting up festive displays in front gardens and house windows.

Anyone who sets up a festive display between this Saturday and December 6 should snap a photo to be in the running for a £250 prize.

To be in with the chance of winning, residents should post pictures tagging @MyRoyalBorough on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #LightUpMyRBWM.

The winner will be announced on Friday, December 11.

Councillor Samantha Rayner, deputy leader of the council, said: “This year has been a challenging year for us all, and we wanted to find ways of the borough getting in the festive spirit and spreading some good cheer on our streets.

“I am really looking forward to seeing all the wonderful displays in your gardens and windows celebrating the festive season.



For more information, visit www.myroyalborough.com or follow the hashtag #LightUpMyRBWM