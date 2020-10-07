Rain-soaked October sees Boyn Hill record more than 80mm in two days

With autumn upon us, rain records in Maidenhead have also crept up in what has been a largely wet early October.

Reading University meterologist Roger Brugge has calculated that, in the 24 hours starting at 10am on Friday, 40.8mm of rain fell at Boyn Hill.

This is the greatest 24-hour rainfall here since 73.2mm on September 15, 2016 and the wettest October day since 49.8mm fell on October 29, 2000.

Another 41.3mm fell in the 24 hours from 10am on Saturday, taking the total this month to 88.7mm. The average October total for the entire month is 73.8mm.