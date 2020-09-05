Braywick Leisure Centre to open next weekend

The new Braywick Leisure Centre is opening next weekend, on Saturday, September 12, for pre-booked visits only.

The centre is complete with a 10-lane swimming pool and gym with ‘all the latest equipment’.

“The Magnet’s been aging now for a few years – we’re excited to have a brand new leisure centre,” said Jonny Walker of Leisure Focus, which runs the Braywick Leisure Centre.

“It’s got something for everyone. It’s a refreshing part of Maidenhead.”

However, because of COVID-19, the leisure centre has urged interested gym-goers and swimmers not to just show up at the centre for the time being.

Instead, everyone must pre-book a visit to the site.

In other ways, the gym will be operating as normal, like the old Magnet Leisure Centre, with no changes to its gym timetables.

The swimming pool features a slide and water features, while the gym houses 200 fitness stations.

"We have all the latest gym equipment and about 90 per cent of it is new – we've got some brand new spinning bikes for the indoor cycling lovers,” said Mr Walker.

There is a restricted capacity in the gym of around 60 people, due to the need for social distancing.

The theatre, too, will not yet be living up to its full potential, as much of Braywick Leisure Centre’s capabilities are dependent on Government guidance.

When it is back to normal, the centre will be able to host children’s shows, weddings, orchestras, tribute nights, comedians, quiz nights, and conference meetings.

Despite these restrictions, Braywick Leisure will be running 200 fitness events per week.

The centre aims to have a pantomime this year, but is approaching it tentatively, as there is still a great deal of uncertainty about what will be possible during the pandemic over the next few months.

All the current gym classes, badminton and squash will be operating as normal and are bookable via the app or by phone.

Lane swimming and children’s swimming lesson programme will start on Monday, September 14. Enquiries should be sent to swimming@leisurefocus.org.uk

Anyone interested in booking a tour should send their contact details to braywicktours@leisurefocus.org.uk

The gym will then call back on Monday to arrange a tour.