Family pay tribute to teenager killed in A308 crash

The family of a 19-year-old man who died in a road traffic collision in July have paid tribute to ‘the shining light in their lives.’

Callum Gutteridge from Flackwell Heath died on July 17 following a collision on the A308 Marlow Road between Maidenhead and the Bisham roundabout.

Today (Friday), Thames Valley Police released the following tributes shared by Callum's loved ones:

“It is with deepest regret that we announce Callum Gutteridge our beloved son, brother, grandson, boyfriend, friend and family member, who passed away aged 19 on 17 July 2020, two weeks before his 20th birthday.

“Those who knew Callum have lost a shining light in their lives. He touched our hearts in so many ways which we will treasure forever.

“I'm totally heartbroken you have left us. Words cannot explain the pain we all feel. I ask you all to remember him with happy memories. Live each day as if it was your last as we never know when our next journey will begin. May you shine bright my darling boy.

“All my love Mum x”

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE" - until we ride in heaven. Love you always.

“Your big brother Chaz x”

“I am absolutely gutted. To think I cannot grow up with my little brother absolutely breaks my heart.

“The 19 years I had with you were the most perfect years and I'll forever treasure them. I miss you more and more each day that goes by.

“I cannot wait to see your beautiful face again. Gone in an instant, loved for a lifetime - my sweet baby brother. I love you so much.

“Your big sister Elise x”

“Gone too soon my gentle giant Callum. I was with you when you came into the world and took your first breath but I never thought I would be around when you went out of this world.

“My heart aches at the thought of not seeing you married and the children you would have had. Your mum said it was your time to go and I hope one day I will see you again. Goodnight and God bless.

“Love you, Nan Long x”

“Rest in peace mate. You were like a son to me and I am so proud of you Cal Cal. Until we can ride together again for another adventure to Wales.

“Look after yourself, Pops x”

“Callum was a man with a heart the size of the world and a future as bright as the sun. Myles xx”

“I planned to spend the rest of my life with you, and although I never got the chance, you got to spend the rest of your life with me. Your beautiful smile will forever be engrained in my memory.

“Rest in peace Cal, I love you. Els x”

The family have also set up a tribute page to Callum through which all donations will go to Blood Bike and Thames Valley Air Ambulance. You can donate here