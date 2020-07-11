Firefighters called to Magnet Leisure Centre following suspected chemical leak

Firefighters were called to a suspected chemical leak at the Magnet Leisure Centre last night.

Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Whitley Wood were called to the scene at about 5.45pm.

When they arrived, they discovered water had been leaking from the pool area into the plant room, endangering stored chemicals and electrics.

Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus, full PPE and protective suits to investigate the issue.

They stayed on site for more than three hours making the scene safe.

Legacy Leisure, which runs the Magnet, and the Royal Borough has been contacted for comment.