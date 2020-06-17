Conservative councillor defects to Lib Dems amid suspension claims

Conservative councillor Gurch Singh has defected to the Lib Dems amid claims from the Royal Borough leader that he was facing suspension from the borough’s Tory group.

Maidenhead Lib Dems tweeted this evening that they were ‘surprised to discover’ Cllr Singh (St Mary’s) had joined their group on the council, adding he wishes to be ‘free from the political whip’.

But council leader Andrew Johnson hit back with an extraordinary post on his official Facebook page, claiming that he had emailed Cllr Singh earlier that day to inform him he was suspended from the RBWM Conservative Group pending further investigation into his conduct.

Cllr Johnson said Cllr Singh was under internal investigation for a series of alleged code of conduct breaches and ‘has taken the decision to defect to the Liberal Democrats, rather than face the consequences of his acts’.

He added: “Please consider this communication as confirmation that Cllr Gurch Singh has been permanently expelled from RBWM Conservatives and the Conservative Party.”

Following the allegations from Cllr Johnson, the Liberal Democrats released a statement, which says: “We request that the Conservatives provide all the evidence they have to us and to the RBWM monitoring officer immediately. We are shocked to hear they held an internal investigation rather than passing on the information to the RBWM Monitoring Officer as they are required to do.

“We are at a loss to understand, given the grave nature and sheer number of the allegations made, why this has not been done earlier, or why the Conservatives would want to install Cllr Singh as their vice-chair of the Infrastructure Overview and Scrutiny Panel - a role that requires great integrity.

“If the allegations are true, we will take immediate action as there is no place for this in the Liberal Democrats.”

Cllr Singh has been contacted for comment.

In a post on Twitter, he said it was a ‘pleasure to be on board’ with the Lib Dems.