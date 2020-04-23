Petition to stop gas-powered generator reaches 500 signatures

A petition to stop ‘huge’ gas-fired electricity generating plant from being built on green space in White Waltham has nearly reached its target of 500 signatures in less than four days.

The 10 acre facility on Howe Lane, proposed by Maidenhead West Power Ltd, has alarmed residents and met opposition from the Tree Team of the Royal Borough, as well as Berkshire Archaeology.

In a report, Helen Leonard, representing the Royal Borough Tree Team, wrote:

“There is an ancient woodland immediately to the north of the proposed development, [once part of] Great Wood. Ancient woodland takes hundreds of years to establish and is defined as an irreplaceable habitat.”

Though the deadline for comment for the development was April 20, residents feel that they were insufficiently informed of the development.

Russell Watts of Howe Lane Farm, opposite the site, said that notifications were sent to tenants of Howe Lane Farm Estate Ltd who ceased trading two years ago, but failed to notify the owners, Mr and Mrs Philip Watts.

He added that himself, the households of Littlefield Farm House, Vine Cottage and other properties on Meadow View (in the neighbouring road of Green Lane) were also not informed, despite being situated close to the proposed development.

Tina Green, a resident of Meadow View, was one of several residents who gave written opposition to the proposal.

“The lifespan of this back-up electricity generating facility is 30 to 35 years and there is a real danger of ruining woodland that has taken hundreds of years to develop,” she said.

“We are engaging with the Woodland Trust, the Council for the Protection of Rural England and Friends of the Earth.”

At the time of going to print, the newspaper received no comment from Royal Borough or Maidenhead West Power Ltd.

Determination on the proposal is due to take place on June 17. The petition can be found at http://chng.it/FDbyvsv9Fy