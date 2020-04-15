St Mark's Hospital's minor injuries and illness unit closes temporarily

The minor illness and injury unit at St Marks Hospital has been temporarily closed.

With many people staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak, the minor injuries unit at the hospital in St Mark’s Road has seen a 74 per cent drop in attendance.

Several members of NHS staff have been redeployed to temporary roles forming part of the response to the COVID-19 crisis, supporting the most seriously ill patients.

In response to this, NHS East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group announced yesterday (Wednesday) that it has shut down the unit for the remainder of the pandemic so clinicians can be assigned to places where they skills are of better use.

Patients can still get treatment for minor injuries and ailments via their GP surgery, which can be accessed by phone or online appointments.

Further information is available on their practice website and help is also available via the NHS111 service, by dialling 111 or visiting: www.111.nhs.uk.

Those needing treatment for injuries like fractures should attend their nearest accident and emergency unit. There are units at Wexham Park Hospital, Slough, Frimley Park Hospital, Frimley, and the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading.

The CCG announced that will continue to monitor the situation and will work with the Royal Borough, NHS England and other partners to ensure all users of St Mark’s will continue to receive the treatment they need.

It also thanked the public for their understanding and support.