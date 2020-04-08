Royal Borough community warden dies from coronavirus

The council has confirmed that a community warden has died as a result of coronavirus.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, leader of the council (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of one of our team as a result of COVID-19.

“Dave Lee was a valued member of the community warden team providing support and reassurance to our communities especially in Maidenhead Town Centre and had been at the council since December 2015.

“My deepest and heartfelt sympathies go to Dave’s family and friends at this sad time.”