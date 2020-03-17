Larchfield House care home closes to visitors

Larchfield House, a home for people with living with complex dementia in Maidenhead, has ceased accepting visitors to its premises, in order to guard against COVID-19.

Today (17 March), Larchfield House moved from a ‘red phase’, restricting the number of visitors to the home and the length of visits, to the ‘black phase’, where it is no longer allowing visits at all.

This decision was based on Government advice and advice given via the wider recognised health organisations and specialists.

Cliff Grand-Scrutton, director and registered manager of Larchfield House, said that potential visitors have been understanding of the changes.

“Resident safety is paramount,” said Mr Grand-Scrutton. “It’s important that care homes remain open because otherwise, individuals will end up in a hospital, which will add to the mounting pressures on the health service,” he said.

Staff are briefed daily as to updates on COVID-19, and inside the home, their movements are restricted. Each staff members smust stay within one of the four areas to help contain the virus, should a resident fall ill.

As for the residents themselves, Mr Grand-Scrutton highlighted the difficulties that Larchfield faces as a nursing home that provides specialist care for individuals living with dementia.

Surgical masks, for example, could frighten some individuals, and it is “virtually impossible” to direct confused residents towards certain areas and away from others.

“As it is their home, there is still a certain amount of gathering together is to be expected but we must continue to do our absolute best to protect the residents,” said Mr Grand-Scrutton.