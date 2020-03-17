Iceland in Maidenhead to only open for the elderly on Wednesday morning

Iceland supermarket will be closed to all customers except the elderly tomorrow morning (Wednesday) to allow them to complete their grocery shop.

The shop, based in the Nicholsons centre, will only allow people of state pension age and vulnerable people in the shop between 10 and midday.

Many supermarkets in town have been left with empty shelves for essential items such as toilet roll, hand wash and pasta as shoppers panic buy.

A notice in its window states: "On Wednesday morning the first two hours of trading in the store are for the exclusive use to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable people in the community to complete their regular grocery shop."

Luke Portsmouth, store manager at the store said: "We are just doing all we can. Closing the store to other customers is the right thing to do."

He said the scheme will be in place every Wednesday until further notice.

The 31-year-old added: "Elderly shoppers don't always have much disposable income so it is important they are looked after."

He believes other supermarkets should start doing similar.

The store also has new opening hours from 10-6pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday 11-5pm.

Mr Portsmouth added this is so staff have some time to re-stock the shelves.