Sinkhole closes Shoppenhangers Road in Maidenhead

A Maidenhead road has been closed following the appearance of a large sinkhole.

The hole appeared in Shoppenhangers Road today (Tuesday), with water running down the hill towards the train station.

A spokeswoman for Thames Water has told the Advertiser that 'an expert is on the way to investigate this', and will provide an update shortly.

The Royal Borough has been contacted for more information.

Update 12:35pm

A Thames Water spokeswoman said: “We’ve sent a large team to Shoppenhangers Road to investigate what has caused the hole in the road to appear.

"Our initial inspection suggests the sewer under the road has collapsed but we’ll need to carry out further investigations once we’re sure the road is stable enough for our machinery to get close.

"Until this has happened we won’t know how long the road will need to remain closed for, but we’ll work as fast as we can to get things back to normal.

“We’ve tankers on the way to pump away the water from the road and have a team of traffic management specialists planning a diversion to help keep traffic flowing as best we can. We’re sorry for the inevitable disruption the road closure will cause.”

Update 12:53pm

Desborough College is closing at 1pm due to the emergency works.

