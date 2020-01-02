Maidenhead garage fire put out by firefighters

08:52AM, Thursday 02 January 2020
Firefighters attended a garage fire in Maidenhead last night.
Three crews from Maidenhead and Windsor Fire Stations were called to a blaze at a property in Chiltern Road at about 12.15am.
The firefighters spent about four hours putting out the flames. No one was hurt in the incident.
The fire, which was prevented from spreading outside of the garage, was caused by a problem with an electrical consumer unit.
