SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 02
11 °C
Fri, 03
11 °C
Sat, 04
8 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead garage fire put out by firefighters

    George Roberts

    Maidenhead garage fire put out by firefighters

    Firefighters attended a garage fire in Maidenhead last night.

    Three crews from Maidenhead and Windsor Fire Stations were called to a blaze at a property in Chiltern Road at about 12.15am.

    The firefighters spent about four hours putting out the flames. No one was hurt in the incident.

    The fire, which was prevented from spreading outside of the garage, was caused by a problem with an electrical consumer unit.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved