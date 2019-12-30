Plans to turn former hotel into care home rejected by council

Plans to turn a former Littlewick Green hotel into a care home for the elderly were rejected by councillors on December 18.

An application to turn the Riders Hotel in Bath Road into an 18-bed care home was unanimously turned down by the members of the panel.

About 40 members of the public attended the meeting to show their opposition to the plans, and there was a round of applause when the decision was made.

Cllr Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said: “They are hoping to put vulnerable people in this particular place where they can walk out of that door and straight onto the A4. Totally unacceptable.

“If we give permission, on that fact alone we are inciting an accident waiting to happen.”

Search 19/01144/FULL to see the application in full.