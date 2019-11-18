Full list of Maidenhead general election candidates and polling stations revealed

The candidates who will be running to be the MP for Maidenhead in next month's general election has been announced.

The historic election will take place on Thursday, December 12 and will be the first December general election since 1923.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has been confirmed as the candidate for the Conservative Party.

Labour's Pat McDonald, the long-standing parish councillor for White Waltham who ran against Mrs May in the 2017 election, has announced he will also run again.

Joshua Reynolds, a 20-year-old borough councillor for Furze Platt, is the candidate for the Liberal Democrats,

Emily Tomalin, the founder of MaidEnergy Co-Operative, is running for the Green Party.

A Brexit Party candidate had been set to run for the seat, but Claire Mowbray was withdrawn by her party after it was announced last week that candidates will not stand in seats previously held by Conservatives.

If you have not yet registered to vote, there is still time. Registrations close on Tuesday, November 26 at 11.59pm.

The polling stations for the constituency have also been confirmed. See below for the full list:

A Mobile Unit at St Mark's Hospital, St Marks Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 6DU

St Luke's Community Hall, Norfolk Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 7AX

Bisham C of E Academy, Church Lane, Bisham, Marlow, SL7 1RW

Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Holy Trinity Parish Office, Churchgate, Cookham, Maidenhead, SL6 9SP

Pinder Hall, Lower Road, Cookham, Maidenhead, SL6 9EH

Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road, Cookham, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 9PD

All Saints Parish Centre, Church Close, Boyn Hill Road, Maidenhead, SL6 4HE

St Edmund Campion Parish Centre, 40a Altwood Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 4PY

Bray Village Hall, High Street, Bray, Maidenhead, SL6 2AA

Holyport Primary School, Stroud Farm Road, Holyport, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 2LP

Braywood Memorial Hall, Fifield Road, Fifield, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 2NX

Cox Green Community Centre (Highfield Hall), 51 Highfield Lane, Maidenhead, SL6 3AY

21st Maidenhead Scout HQ, Cox Green Road, Maidenhead, SL6 3ED

Furze Platt War Memorial Hall, Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 7NG

St Peter's Church Centre (Main Meeting Room), St Peters Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 7QU

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Cookham Road, Maidenhead, SL6 7EG

Hurley Village Hall, High Street, Hurley, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 5LT

Knowl Hill Village Hall, The Terrace, Bath Road, Knowl Hill, Reading, RG10 9XB

White Waltham Parish Hall, Holly Cottage, Waltham Road, White Waltham, Maidenhead, SL6 3SG

The Neville Hall Charitable Trust, Milley Road, Waltham St Lawrence, Reading, RG10 0JP

The Gilchrist Memorial Hall, Littlewick Green, Maidenhead, SL6 3RF

Woodlands Park Village Centre, Manifold Way, White Waltham, Maidenhead SL6 3GW

Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Park, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead, SL6 4BB

Ascot and Bray Rooms, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF

Forest Bridge School, Chiltern Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1XA

The Methodist Church, St. Mark's Crescent, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 5DG

Pinkneys Green Y & C Centre, Blenheim Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 5HE

Riverside Children's Centre, West Dean, Via Ray Mill Road West, Maidenhead, SL6 7JA

Mill House Family Centre, 18-20 Ray Mill Road East, Maidenhead, SL6 8ST

The Thames Hotel, Ray Mead Road, Maidenhead, SL6 8NR

Marlow Road Community Centre, 4 Marlow Road, Maidenhead, SL6 7YR

The Council Chamber, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 1RF

Charvil Village Hall, Park Lane, Charvil, Reading, RG10 9TR

The Warren (Mobile Unit in Car Park), Forest Road, Wokingham, RG40 5SB

Hurst Village Hall, School Road, Hurst, Reading, RG10 0DR

Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, Reading, RG5 4JD

St Johns Ambulance HQ, Church Road, Woodley, Reading, RG5 4QN

Woodford Park Leisure Centre, Haddon Drive, Woodley, Reading, RG5 4LY

Remenham Village Hall, Remenham Lane, Henley on Thames, RG9 3DB

Hare Hatch Village Hall, Hare Hatch, Reading, RG10 9ST

Crazies Hill Village Hall, Wargrave, Reading, RG10 8ND

Wargrave Pavilion, Recreation Road, Wargrave, Reading, RG10 8BG

Beech Lodge, Sonning Scout & Guide Hall, Pound Lane, Sonning, Reading, RG4 6XF

Loddon Hall, Loddon Hall Road, Twyford, Reading, RG10 9JA

Stanlake Pavilion, Stanlake Meadow, Stanlake Lane, Twyford, Reading, RG10 0BL