Witness appeal after driver airlifted to hospital from Bath Road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was airlifted to hospital following a crash in Bath Road.

A red Caterham 7 and a grey Mercedes Benz C Class were involved in the incident close to the Thicket roundabout on Tuesday at about 11.15am.

The driver of the Caterham was flown by Thames Valley Air Ambulance to the major trauma unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with serious injuries where he remains receiving treatment.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Katy Kent, of the Serious Collisions Investigating Unit, said: "I am appealing for witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

"I would also urge motorists in the area at the time the incident happened to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured anything that could assist us with the investigation.

"Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference number 43190353665.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."