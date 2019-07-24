Theresa May resigns as Prime Minister

Theresa May has officially stepped down as Prime Minister.

The Maidenhead MP, who announced she would leave the post in May, has formally resigned this afternoon following her final Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in Parliament.

She makes way for Boris Johnson, who was announced as the new Conservative leader yesterday.

Mrs May said at PMQs that after speaking with the Queen, she will 'continue my duties in this house where I will continue to be the Member of Parliament for Maidenhead'.

She mentioned providing a 'cash boost' for the NHS among the things she has been pleased to have been part of while in government and setting targets to reduce homelessness.

Mrs May said she had 'worked tirelessly' to secure a good Brexit deal after being criticised by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, who concluded his questioning by listing a series of u-turns he said the Tories have embarked on.

"As a party leader who has accepted when her time is up, perhaps the time is now for him to do the same," she told him, after stating how both were committed to their constituencies.

SNP Commons leader Ian Blackford commended her record on keeping him informed on national security issues and wished her 'all the best for the future'.

Speaking on the steps of Downing Street, Mrs May said she hoped 'every young girl' would see a woman Prime Minister and 'now knows for sure that there are no limits to what they can achieve'.