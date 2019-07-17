Furze Platt Senior School releases students early due to power cut

All children at Furze Platt Senior School were released at 1.45pm today (Wednesday) after the building suffered a power cut.

Both water and electricity are not working at the school in Furze Platt Road, and lessons cannot continue due to health and safety reasons.

The school has asked parents to come and pick up their children as soon as they can. Children whose parents cannot get to the school until later this afternoon will be looked after in the school library while they wait.

The school will be open as usual tomorrow.