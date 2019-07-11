Food service delivering McDonald's launches in Slough and Maidenhead

A new delivery service has launched in the area - and it sees a popular fast food chain delivered to our homes.

One Delivery has fully started in Slough, with more than 20 restaurants available to order since July 1 from noon until midnight.

Although the service has not yet fully launched in Maidenhead, residents there can still get their fast food fix from McDonald's with an exclusive late night delivery service, from midnight until 4am.

One Delivery hopes to soon serve Iver and officially launch in Maidenhead in the next few months.

The McDonalds service also serves Slough, Windsor, Langley, Burnham and Taplow.

Delivery charges depend on the distance from the restaurant, with charges ranging from £3.95 for Slough and Langley residents, and £5.95 for those in Maidenhead.

The firm is also offering employment opportunities, with Slough franchise manager Sam Thompson on the look out for delivery drivers.

Email slough@one-delivery.co.uk if interested and visit https://one-delivery.co.uk/ for more information.

To order, download the One Delivery Ltd app on the App Store and Google Play.