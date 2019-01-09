Drug driver jailed for killing Maidenhead cyclist in crash

A drug driver who was on cocaine when he killed a cyclist in Maidenhead has been jailed for three years.

Samuel Powell, of Sycamore Close, Maidenhead, hit a 52-year-old cyclist in his Ford Fiesta in Harvest Hill Road in January 2018.

The 30-year-old was sentenced to three years imprisonment and received a 54-month driving ban at Reading Crown Court on Monday. He pleaded guilty to the offence.

On the day of the incident, Powell came up behind the cyclist, Mark Simpson, and knocked him off his bicycle.

Mr Simpson suffered traumatic head and chest injuries, dying six days later.

Powell did not initially stop at the scene, and while he passed a breath test, a drugs wipe showed a positive reading for cocaine and cannabis.

A blood test later showed that the metabolite BZE in his system was almost twice the prescribed amount.

Powell was charged with causing death by driving without due care and consideration while under the influence of a limited or controlled drug in May 2018.

Investigating officer, PC Joy Jarvis, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This was a tragic incident which caused the death of Mr Simpson.

“It highlights the devastating consequences of driving while under the influence of drugs.

“Because of Powell’s irresponsibility in choosing to drive while under the influence of drugs, Mr Simpson has lost his life.

“I hope that this case serves as a warning to others of the dangers of drug driving.”