Toys “R” Us makes dozens of redundancies at head office in Maidenhead

Toys “R” Us made dozens of redundancies at their head office in Maidenhead today.

The 67 job losses come after its administrators failed to secure a buyer for the business.

Over 3000 are set to lose their jobs nationwide as the company closes all of its stores in the UK.

The administrators Moorfields Advisory Limited ‘remain open to potential buyers’ but were forced make the redundancies.

Toys "R" Us will have closed 25 stores by tomorrow and the rest will close within six weeks.

Simon Thomas, joint administrator and partner at Moorfields, said: “We have made every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the company’s business.

"This process attracted some interest, but ultimately no party has been able to move forward with a formal bid prior to the expiration of the stated deadline.

"It is therefore with great regret that we have made the difficult decision to make a number of positions redundant at the company’s head office in Maidenhead.

Toys “R” Us’s nationwide stock discounting programme has been extended, and they have encouraged the public to take advantage of their special offers.