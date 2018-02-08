Thu, 08
Maidenhead driver who caused death of 36-year-old woman convicted

A driver who caused the death of a woman on the M4 will be sentenced next month.

Ian Lloyd-Owen, of Bridle Road, Maidenhead, was found guilty by majority verdict at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (February 6).

Following a six-day trial, the 61-year-old was convicted of causing death by careless driving.

According to police, Lloyd-Owen’s Jaguar XF hit the back of a Volkswagen Touran heading east on the M4 near Membury Services at about 8.45pm on July 3, 2016.

Gunatharshiga Koneswaran, 36, of Hounslow, London, a passenger in the VW, died at the scene.

Lloyd-Owen was voluntarily interviewed and charged on May 18.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday, March 7, at Reading Crown Court.

