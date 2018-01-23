Tue, 23
Council leader Simon Dudley survives first motion of no confidence vote

Royal Borough leader Simon Dudley has survived a motion of no confidence vote within his own Conservative group.

The Advertiser understands seven councillors voted in favour of the motion, far short of the 26 votes needed for it to pass, at a private meeting last night (Monday).

The motion had been put forward in the wake of Cllr Dudley's (Con, Riverside) controversial comments about 'aggressive begging' in Windsor, which prompted a media storm.

Cllr Dudley will face a second no confidence vote, put forward by the six opposition councillors in the borough, at a council meeting on Monday, January 29.

Updates to follow.

